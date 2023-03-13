Brief warming trend then look-out below

Milder air will slowly return to the area ahead of a strong cold front arriving on Thursday evening. Mainly light rain will develop along and behind the front through the weekend and very chilly temperatures.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy, breezy, damp and cool with a low of 61.

Tuesday expect lots of clouds, rather breezy and cool again with a stray shower and a high of only 68.

Tuesday night will be damp and cool with patchy, light rain and a low near 60.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, humid and milder with a high of 75.

Even warmer on Thursday before scattered thundershowers occur Thursday night and early Friday.

Temperatures drop to near 40 degrees over the weekend at night with highs not making it out of the 50's.

