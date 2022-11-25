Black Friday is all wet

A cold front moves through the area around midnight but an upper-level disturbance holds the moisture and produces rain Friday and Friday night before a beautiful weekend arrives.

Tonight, will be cloudy and mild with areas of fog early then showers developing and a low of 64.

Friday expect showers and a few thundershowers likely with locally heavy rain in some areas, breezy and cooler with a high of only 69.

Friday night more rain windy and colder with a low of 51.

Saturday rain ending in the morning from west to east, then gradual clearing, cool and less humid with a high of 67.

Saturday night clear and rather chilly with lows in the 40's.

Sunday will be sensational with sunny skies and a high of 77.

Enjoy the rest of your Holiday weekend.