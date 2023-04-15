Big changes in our weekend weather

An upper level disturbance approaching tonight will produce a few stray T/Showers mainly northern Coastal bend then It gets hot Saturday ahead of a dry front Saturday night. Cooler on Sunday.

Tonight expect cloudy skies with stray thundershowers north of Corpus Christi, unseasonably mild with a low of 72.

Saturday expect decreasing clouds from west to east with light winds and lots of sunshine during the afternoon and hot with a high of 94. (80's along the coast)

Saturday night will be mainly clear turning windy and cooler with a low of 65.

Sunday sunny with decreasing winds during the afternoon a lot less humid and much cooler with a high of 79.

Sunday night will be tranquil and cool with a low of 57.

Monday will be nice with sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

Enjoy your weekend.