Best weather behind our late season cold front

Surface and upper-level high pressure will bring great weather to the area starting tonight and lasting into the weekend. Our winds and humidity and overnight lows will gradually increase over the holiday weekend. The rain is over for now.

Tonight expect clear skies nearly calm after midnight and pleasantly cool with a low of 65.

Thursday will be sunny and dry with low humidity and a high of 91.

Thursday night expect fair skies a bit more humid with generally light winds and a low near 70.

Friday expect lots of sunshine breezy by afternoon dry and hotter with a high of 96.

More wind and humidity along with above normal temperatures will dominate the weather over the holiday weekend.