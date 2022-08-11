Best opportunity for rain so far this year

The combination of an upper-level low engaging rich tropical moisture from the Gulf over the Coastal Bend will produce meaningful rain the next few days.

Tonight, expect isolated showers, otherwise fair moonlit skies and a low of 74.

Friday we will have scattered thundershowers as the rainfall increases in coverage still hot and humid in spite of more clouds, we reach 94.

Friday night scattered showers from the Gulf after midnight otherwise light winds and a rain cooled low of 72.

Saturday showers and thundershowers likely with some areas picking up locally heavy rain and a high of 88.

It will rain more Saturday night and Sunday.

Stay tuned and enjoy the change.