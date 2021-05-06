Watch
Beautiful days before the wind kicks in

Dale Nelson WX 0505
sunrisebayfront12916.JPG
Posted at 7:39 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 20:49:38-04

Surface high pressure will dominate our weather the next couple of days before strong return flow from the Gulf sets up bringing in much higher humidity on the heels of stronger winds.

Tonight, will be clear, nearly calm, and cooler with a low of 63.

Thursday will be gorgeous with sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and pleasantly warm with a high of 86.

Thursday night will be clear and cool with a low of 64.

Friday will be beautiful and sunny, with a gentle afternoon, breezy, and a high of 84.

Expect a lot of wind, humidity, and heat, so not near as nice over the holiday weekend.

