Menu

Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Beautiful but will it last for the weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson Weather 3-25-21
beautifulsr.jpg
Posted at 7:14 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 20:56:57-04

High pressure will settle into the area behind Thursday morning's cold front. Another weak cold front will be right on its heels arriving Sunday morning with a little bit of rain and more cooler temperatures.

Tonight, will be clear with decreasing winds and cooler expect a low of 55.
Friday will be nice but with increasing cloudiness during the afternoon a lot less wind and seasonal with a high of 81.
Friday will be muggy and milder again with low clouds and some light fog and a low of 66.
Saturday will be breezy-humid and warmer with a high of 85 despite considerable cloudiness.
Sunday expect isolated showers in the morning near the coast turning windy and cooler with a high of only 75.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019