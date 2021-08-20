Bare minimum effects from Grace

Little change to our hot and mostly dry weather pattern well into next week. Grace continues to be pushed west-southwest into southern Mexico well to our south with minimal effects here. The storm will go inland late Friday night while we stay high and dry for the weekend except for a stray shower.

Tonight, expect mainly clear moonlit skies decreasing winds after midnight with a low of 78.

Friday we will have considerable hazy sunshine breezy and sweltering heat with a high of 96.

Friday night fair skies with a nearly full moon warm and tranquil with a low of 77.

Saturday, expect lots of sunshine only a stray shower and scorching hot with a high of 95.

Sunday will be baking hot and dry with less wind and a hotter high of 96.

The heat index reaches 108 to 115 each afternoon.