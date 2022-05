Upper level high pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days producing bone dry conditions and sweltering heat.

Tonight expect hazy but fair skies with a low of 75 and only a light breeze.

Saturday expect hazy sunshine breezy and baking hot with a high of 96.

Saturday night will be breezy warm and stick with a low of 76.

Sunday-Mother's Day expect mostly sunny skies more wind and humidity and a high of 92.

The heat index tops out between 105 and 112 each afternoon!