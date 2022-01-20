Arctic cold front on final approach

An arctic cold front will be moving through the Coastal Bend around midnight and temperatures will plunge to wintry levels with the possibility of a wintery mix of cold rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow (well wets of the city) Thursday night and into Friday morning.

A winter storm warming is in effect for the entire area for ice accumulation and dangerous wind chills down around 20 degrees for Thursday night into Friday morning.

Tonight, turning windy and colder with only isolate showers and a low of 42.

Thursday will be windy wet and much colder with light rain developing during the afternoon and evening and a high of only 43.

Thursday night expect a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and freezing rain blustery cold and a low of 31. There will also be some light snow well west of the city late.

Friday the wintery mix will end with less wind but still unseasonably cold with a high of only 45.

Friday night we are back in the 30's then cool 50's over the weekend before another round of rain occurs on Monday.