Arctic blast has pushed through the area

The arctic express has arrived in the Coastal Bend and is showing no mercy when it comes to warm weather fans. Our nightime lows will be the coldest since the big freeze of 2021.

Tonight will be windy dry and much colder with a low of 22 and wind chills in the single digits.

Friday expect mostly sunny skies but rather breezy and very cold with a high of only 35.

Friday night we will have fair skies decreasing winds and frigid with a low of 19.

Saturday a mix of clouds and sunshine still cold with a high of only 39.

Sunday- Christmas expect lots of sunshine a light breeze and a high only near 50 dergrees.

Temperatures will be back below freezing again Sunday night.