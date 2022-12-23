Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Arctic blast has pushed through the area

dsunrise.JPG
Courtesy Dale Nelson
dsunrise.JPG
Posted at 8:02 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 21:02:28-05

The arctic express has arrived in the Coastal Bend and is showing no mercy when it comes to warm weather fans. Our nightime lows will be the coldest since the big freeze of 2021.

Tonight will be windy dry and much colder with a low of 22 and wind chills in the single digits.

Friday expect mostly sunny skies but rather breezy and very cold with a high of only 35.

Friday night we will have fair skies decreasing winds and frigid with a low of 19.

Saturday a mix of clouds and sunshine still cold with a high of only 39.

Sunday- Christmas expect lots of sunshine a light breeze and a high only near 50 dergrees.

Temperatures will be back below freezing again Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019