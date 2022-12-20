Watch Now
Arctic air is starting to invade the U.S.

Posted at 8:01 PM, Dec 19, 2022
Weak high pressure will dominate our weather into Thursday before an arctic front blasts through the area by Thursday evening. Expect about a 50 degree drop in temperature after the front passes.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy, with a light breeze and chilly with a low of 46.

Tuesday will dry and be a little milder with some late day sun and a high of 62.

Tuesday night expect fair skies and still chilly with a low of 45.

Wednesday, in spite of being mostly cloudy, expect a mild high of 65.

Temperatures reach the 70's on Thursday ahead of the arrival of our arctic front then plummet into the 20's with wind chills in the teens Friday morning.

