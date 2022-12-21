Arctic air is on the move and headed south

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A huge arctic high-pressure system will continue to advance southward and produce frigid sub-freezing temperatures from Thursday night through noon on Christmas. No ice or snow is expected.

Tonight we will have fair skies a light breeze and cold with a low of 45.

Wednesday expect a little more sun but still lots of clouds light winds and cool with a high of 61.

Wednesday night expect partial clearing nearly calm and chilly with a low of 48.

Thursday will be a wild day with temperatures reaching near 70 mid-afternoon under mainly sunny skies, then plummeting to near freezing by midnight behind our arctic front with winds reaching 25-30 with gusts to 40+ Thursday night.

Temperatures will reach the low 20s over most of the area by Friday morning and colder on Saturday morning.

Stay Tuned and stay warm.

