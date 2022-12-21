Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Arctic air is on the move and headed south

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 1220
sunsetcitylisatorres41922.jpg
Posted at 8:08 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 21:30:54-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A huge arctic high-pressure system will continue to advance southward and produce frigid sub-freezing temperatures from Thursday night through noon on Christmas. No ice or snow is expected.

Tonight we will have fair skies a light breeze and cold with a low of 45.

Wednesday expect a little more sun but still lots of clouds light winds and cool with a high of 61.

Wednesday night expect partial clearing nearly calm and chilly with a low of 48.

Thursday will be a wild day with temperatures reaching near 70 mid-afternoon under mainly sunny skies, then plummeting to near freezing by midnight behind our arctic front with winds reaching 25-30 with gusts to 40+ Thursday night.

Temperatures will reach the low 20s over most of the area by Friday morning and colder on Saturday morning.

Stay Tuned and stay warm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019