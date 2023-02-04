Another weekend warming trend

High pressure situated over Texas will gradually move east as low pressure deepens in the Rockies and central Plaines. Wind and humidity will return next week.

Tonight mainly clear and cold with a low of 38 and light winds.

Saturday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine light winds and warmer with a beautiful high of 67.

Saturday night will be tranquil with nearly full moonlit skies, patchy dense fog and a milder low of 48.

Sunday will be outstanding with lots of sunshine light winds again and pleasantly warmer with a high of 77.

Winds and clouds take over Monday through Wednesday along with a few showers then followed by colder temperatures at the end of the week and next weekend.