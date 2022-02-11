Another weekend cold front

Our temperatures will warm up a little bit more ahead of a Saturday cold front that will produce chilly nighttime lows but pleasant daytime highs for both Sunday and Valentine's Day. Little rain is expected with Saturday being our best shot.

Tonight, expect clearing skies calm quiet and chilly with patchy fog and a low of 43.

Friday expect more sunshine a light breeze and pleasantly warmer with a high of 74.

Friday night will be cloudy more humid and milder with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 54.

Saturday expect lots of clouds and isolated showers mainly in the morning turning windy and cooler during the afternoon with a morning high of 65.

Saturday night temperatures drop into the 30's but stay above freezing here under clearing skies.

Superbowl Sunday looks great with decreasing winds low humidity and sunny skies with high sin the mid 60's.

Have a great weekend.