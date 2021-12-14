Another warming trend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Return flow off the Gulf has resulted in a rapid rise in humidity producing increasing temperatures and more clouds and eventually lots of wind ahead of the next cold front.

Tonight, will be muggy and milder with low clouds and areas of dense fog with a low of 65.

Tuesday expect morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine breezy humid and warmer with a high of 81.

Tuesday night will be breezy sticky and very mild with a low of 69.

Wednesday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine windy humid and warm with a high of 82.

Rain is likely over the weekend along with much cooler temperatures.