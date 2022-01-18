Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Another strong norther in the forecast

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Carlo Trevizo
supermoonct111416.jpg
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 20:28:10-05

Southerly winds ahead of another strong cold front will warm us up the next two days before temperatures tumble on Wednesday night and the chilly air stays in place through next Monday. we will also see some light rain.

Tonight expect full moonlit skies chilly but not as cold with a low of 47.

Tuesday will be beautiful but breezy with sunny skies again and warmer with a high of 77.

Tuesday night will be breezy and much milder with fair skies and a low of 61.

Wednesday will be breezy more humid and warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a high of 83.

Wednesday night and Thursday will be turning windy and colder with high temperatures only in the 40's on Thursday and Friday and occasional light rain.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019