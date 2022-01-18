Another strong norther in the forecast

Southerly winds ahead of another strong cold front will warm us up the next two days before temperatures tumble on Wednesday night and the chilly air stays in place through next Monday. we will also see some light rain.

Tonight expect full moonlit skies chilly but not as cold with a low of 47.

Tuesday will be beautiful but breezy with sunny skies again and warmer with a high of 77.

Tuesday night will be breezy and much milder with fair skies and a low of 61.

Wednesday will be breezy more humid and warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a high of 83.

Wednesday night and Thursday will be turning windy and colder with high temperatures only in the 40's on Thursday and Friday and occasional light rain.