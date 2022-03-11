Another strong cold front

Humid air from the Gulf will move over the area tonight ahead of a major cold front arriving early Friday afternoon. The front will send temperatures tumbling on the back of strong northerly winds but little in the way of needed rainfall.

Tonight, will be muggy and very mild with areas of fog and drizzle and a low near 60.

Friday will be mild in the morning, then temperatures tumble during the afternoon with only isolated showers. Temperatures reach 70 around noon then plummet into the upper 40's by nightfall with strong northerly winds.

Friday night will be blustery with lots of wind, clearing skies and sinking temperatures to 34 with a wind chill in the low 20's.

Saturday will start cold and very dry but with light winds and sunny skies, temperatures recover to 56 during the afternoon.

Temperatures will start cold Sunday morning then quickly rise Sunday afternoon into the 60's with increasing clouds.

