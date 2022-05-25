Another round of rain expected by daybreak Wednesday

An unusual late season cold front will push through the Coastal Bend by noon on Wednesday and cause numerous showers and thunderstorms ahead of it late tonight and early Wednesday morning. Some of the rain will be locally heavy.

Tonight expect showers and thunderstorms to develop in our northern counties toward daybreak and push southward with locally heavy rain and a refreshing low of 72.

Wednesday expect thundershowers in the morning to end with northerly winds and clearing skies by afternoon, less humid and a high of 83.

Wednesday night will be clear and much cooler with light northerly winds and a low of 65.

Thursday will be nice with sunny skies light winds very dry and a high of 92.

The wind and humidity gradually return over the holiday weekend.