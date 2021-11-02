Another norther in the forecast

A moderately strong cold front will push through the area late Wednesday night bringing with it rain and much cooler temperatures again, lasting into the weekend.

Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies light winds damp and mild with a low of 65.

Tuesday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine breezy humid and warm with a high of 83.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy very mild and muggy with a low of 67.

Wednesday, still warm, breezy, and humid with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 82.

Rain is likely here along and ahead of the front on Wednesday night and early Thursday with much cooler temperatures to follow.