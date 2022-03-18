Another front in the forecast

A dry Pacific cold front will push through overnight with gusty northerly winds the first half of tomorrow and very dry air to follow. This will result in cool nighttime lows over the weekend. Our next shot of rain is late Monday night with yet another front.

Tonight, moonlit skies will become cloudy with some coastal fog seasonal with a low of 57.

Friday will be very dry and windy in the morning followed by decreasing winds during the afternoon, sunny with a high of 82.

Friday night will be tranquil with a full moon and chilly with a low of 49.

Saturday will be a gorgeous day with sunny skies, low humidity, light east winds and a high of 79.

Sunday will start nice and sunny, then increasing winds and clouds during the afternoon along with the humidity.

