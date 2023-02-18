Watch Now
Another dry weekend with a slow warming trend

Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 21:10:33-05

Canadian high pressure centered over the Lone Star State will result in cool temperatures this weekend (especially Saturday) along with a lot less wind.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cold with a lot less wind and a low of 38 but near 32 north and west and low 40's along the immediate coast.

Saturday will be a bit milder but still cool due to light easterly winds and considerable cloudiness mixed with some sunshine and a high of only 63.

Saturday night we will have fair skies and light winds and not as cold with a low of 48.

Sunday expect more sun, generally light winds and warmer with a high of 75 and feeling more like Spring.

Enjoy your weekend.

