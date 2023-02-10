Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Another dry cold front

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0209
lmtorressunsetbay1062022.jpg
Posted at 8:01 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 21:08:55-05

Another cold front will push through South Texas overnight and prior to daybreak with very dry air and cold temperatures (especially at night) expected through the weekend.

Tonight tranquil early then turning windy and colder before daybreak and a low of 47 under fair skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny but windy (with gusts over 30 mph) and cooler with a high of only 64.

Friday night clear decreasing winds very dry and colder with a low of 34 and wind chills in the 20's.

Saturday will be nice with sunny skies a little breezy and cool with a high of 63.

Saturday night will be mainly clear and cold again with a low of 37 and lighter winds.

Sunday looks super with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70 with a late day breeze from the Gulf.

Enjoy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019