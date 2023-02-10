Another dry cold front

Another cold front will push through South Texas overnight and prior to daybreak with very dry air and cold temperatures (especially at night) expected through the weekend.

Tonight tranquil early then turning windy and colder before daybreak and a low of 47 under fair skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny but windy (with gusts over 30 mph) and cooler with a high of only 64.

Friday night clear decreasing winds very dry and colder with a low of 34 and wind chills in the 20's.

Saturday will be nice with sunny skies a little breezy and cool with a high of 63.

Saturday night will be mainly clear and cold again with a low of 37 and lighter winds.

Sunday looks super with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70 with a late day breeze from the Gulf.

Enjoy.