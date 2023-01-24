Watch Now
Another cold front with lots of wind and some rain

Our weather pattern will continue to show wide day to day fluctuations due to a vigorous cold front and strong winds moving very dry air into the area by Tuesday night.

Tonight will be cloudy, windy, damp and a little milder with a few showers developing overnight and a low of 61.

Tuesday will be unsettled with scattered thundershowers mainly along and northeast of I-37, windy with rain ending by late afternoon and a high of 75.

Tuesday night we will have clearing skies still rather breezy and colder with a low of 39 and wind chills in the upper 20's.

Wednesday with be breezy but better with sunny skies very dry and almost seasonal with a high of 66.

Wednesday night will be back in the 30's and cold but with lighter winds extending into a beautiful day on Thursday.

