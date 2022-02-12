Another cold front will bring cold nights

Another cold front will arrive on Saturday morning with only a few showers, strong northerly winds, and plunging temperatures. Clearing skies and cold temperatures can be expected Saturday and Sunday nights.

Tonight will be muggy and milder with decreasing winds and patchy fog and a low of 57.

Saturday expect cloudy skies and isolated showers in the morning with a high 64 , then windy and cooler through the afternoon with temperatures dropping into the 40's by sunset. Winds will gust to 40 mph.

Saturday night, we will have decreasing winds, clear skies and cold with a low of 33.

Sunday will be much better and overall very nice, with light winds and sunny skies. Expect a high a little cooler at 61.

We will be back in the 30's Sunday night, then a little warmer for Valentine's Day on Monday.

