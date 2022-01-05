Another cold front Thursday

A warm southerly flow will produce a warmer and wonderful Wednesday before a weak cold front arrives on Thursday followed by a stronger one on Sunday night.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and not as cold but damp with patchy fog and a low of 51.

Wednesday will be a spectacular day with sunny skies light winds and a warmer high near 80.

Wednesday night will be muggy mild and nearly calm resulting in areas of dense fog with low of 55.

Thursday more clouds and not as nice and a little cooler with a high of 72.

Some light but badly needed rain arrives with the next front Sunday night into early Monday.