Watch
Weather

Actions

Another cold front Thursday

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson weather 1-4-22
srccbayic123018.jpg
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 21:28:16-05

A warm southerly flow will produce a warmer and wonderful Wednesday before a weak cold front arrives on Thursday followed by a stronger one on Sunday night.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and not as cold but damp with patchy fog and a low of 51.

Wednesday will be a spectacular day with sunny skies light winds and a warmer high near 80.

Wednesday night will be muggy mild and nearly calm resulting in areas of dense fog with low of 55.

Thursday more clouds and not as nice and a little cooler with a high of 72.

Some light but badly needed rain arrives with the next front Sunday night into early Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019