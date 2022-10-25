Watch Now
Another cold front pushing through overnight

Posted at 8:18 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 21:29:10-04

A fast-moving Pacific cold front will briefly make it feel like Fall again, Tuesday and Wednesday. Another stronger cold front arrives on Friday.

Tonight, there is a slight risk of severe weather as a fast-moving Pacific cold front pushes through overnight. Expect a line of showers and thunderstorms after midnight and before daybreak turning windy and much cooler with a low of 61.

Tuesday will be breezy in the morning then decreasing and light winds by afternoon with sunny skies much lower humidity and a high of 81.

Tuesday night expect clear skies, nearly calm and chilly with a low of 52.

Wednesday is another sensational day with a sunny sky's light winds, dry and pleasantly warm with a high of 84.

