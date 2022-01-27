Another cold front in the forecast

Moist air moving in from the Gulf will keep it cloudy tomorrow through Friday morning. A cold front late Thursday night will produce some rain, very dry air, and cold overnight lows during the weekend.

Tonight, will be cloudy and a little chilly with a moderate breeze and a low near 50.

Thursday expect cloudy skies less wind damp and cool with a high of only 62.

Thursday night expect light rain to develop turning windy and blustery after midnight with a low of 49.

Friday rain will end in the morning and windy, then clearing with less wind during the afternoon and a high only near 60.

Temperatures drop into the 30's with clear skies and light winds Friday and Saturday nights. The weekend days will be nice and seasonal.