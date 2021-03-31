Another cold front headed our way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front will push through the Coastal Bend around noon on Wednesday with only a little bit of rain, but a lot of cooler Canadian air will follow and produce chilly nights and cool days through Saturday.

Tonight, will be mainly cloudy muggy and very mild with a low of 67 and areas of light fog and drizzle.

Wednesday expect lots of clouds with a few stray showers turning windy and cooler during the afternoon with temperatures dropping from the 70's into the 60's by late afternoon. Winds will gust to 40 mph behind the front.

Wednesday night will be wind and much cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 49.

Thursday expect decreasing cloudiness with some afternoon sunshine decreasing winds and rather cool with a high of only 68.

Temperatures will drop back into the 40's Thursday night before rebounding slightly on Good Friday.

