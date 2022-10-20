Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Another chilly night before the warming trend starts Thursday

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 1019
srbrcalm72618.jpg
Posted at 8:23 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 21:30:54-04

Surface high pressure will gradually shift east resulting in a warming trend along with more wind and humidity through Monday of next week.

Tonight will be tranquil and chilly with clear skies and a low of 49.

Thursday expect another great day with sunny skies, generally light winds and pleasantly warmer with a high of 82.

Thursday night not near as cold with clear skies, a light breeze muggy and milder and a low of 58.

Friday will be mostly sunny but breezy, humid, and warmer with a high of 86.

The weekend will be windy and warm and also more humid with highs on both days in the upper 80's.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019