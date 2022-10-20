Another chilly night before the warming trend starts Thursday

Surface high pressure will gradually shift east resulting in a warming trend along with more wind and humidity through Monday of next week.

Tonight will be tranquil and chilly with clear skies and a low of 49.

Thursday expect another great day with sunny skies, generally light winds and pleasantly warmer with a high of 82.

Thursday night not near as cold with clear skies, a light breeze muggy and milder and a low of 58.

Friday will be mostly sunny but breezy, humid, and warmer with a high of 86.

The weekend will be windy and warm and also more humid with highs on both days in the upper 80's.