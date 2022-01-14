Another brief but strong cold front in the forecast

High pressure will provide one more beautiful day before a major cold front arrive late Friday night. The front will bring lots of wind and much colder temperatures to the area with a freeze possible to likely (depending on where you live in the area) Saturday night and again Sunday night.

Tonight, will be clear nearly calm and chilly with a low of 46.

Friday will be another fantastic day with sunny skies a gentle breeze during the afternoon and warm with a high near 80.

Friday night will be turning windy and unsettled with only a few isolated showers and chilly with a low near 50.

Saturday will be very windy with wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph sunny and desert dry with temperatures in the 50's all day.

Saturday night clear very dry and cold with decreasing winds and a low of 29 ( For Corpus Christi) and wind chills in the low 20's.

Sunday will be better with sunny skies and less wind and a high near 60.