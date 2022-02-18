Another big drop in temperature

Canadian high pressure will only partially build into the area behind our latest strong cold front resulting in increasing clouds and cool temperatures this weekend. Windy conditions and cold expected tonight.

Tonight will be windy and turning much colder with a low of 39, but wind chills in the upper 20's.

Friday will be noticeably cooler with a mix of clouds and sunshine decreasing winds and a high only near 60.

Friday night expect less wind, mostly cloudy and still cold with a low near 40.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy mixed with some sunshine cool with light winds and a high of 62.

Temperatures will be near 70 on Sunday but with lots of clouds.

Another strong cold front arrives next Wednesday.

