And the high heat goes on

Different week but the same weather story. High pressure dominates with scorching hot temperatures and dry desert conditions.

Tonight will be warm and stuffy with mainly clear skies, breezy, and a low of 78.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be hazy, humid, and baking hot, with a high tomorrow of 97 and 98 on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies and a heat index that tops 112+ each afternoon.

Tuesday night will be breezy and unseasonably warm and sticky with a low of 79.

Temperatures will continue to be extraordinarily hot, with high temperatures between 96 and 101 Thursday through the middle of next week with no rain.

The tropics continue to be quiet.

