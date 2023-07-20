Watch Now
And the heat and dry conditions go on!

Posted at 8:29 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 21:37:07-04

As upper-level high pressure drifts away from south Texas into the southern Rockies it gets stronger, so the net effect is nearly the same with extraordinary heat and lack of rain through the end of July.

Tonight, expect fair skies breezy until late, warm and sticky with a low of 79.
Thursday will be sunny dry and blazing hot again with a near record high of 100 and a heat index around 115.
Thursday night expect mostly clear skies nearly calm late with a low of 77.
Friday expect more serious sunshine and heat with a high of 99 and once again near record high levels. The heat index will be around 115 again.
The dangerous heat continues through the weekend with high temperatures once again reaching 100+ degrees each day.
Stay tuned and stay cool.

