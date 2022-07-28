Watch Now
Almost no rain but lots of heat in the forecast

Posted at 8:15 PM, Jul 27, 2022
Upper-level high pressure to our north will continue to send tropical moisture in our direction from the Gulf, but not enough to produce widespread or likely rain.

Tonight, we will have fair skies and a gentle breeze with a low of 76.

Thursday expect mostly sunny skies in and around, only stray showers and a high of 95.

Thursday night we will have fair skies warm and stuffy with a low of 77 and a light bay breeze.

Friday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine breezy and baking hot with a few stray showers and a high of 95 again.

The Saharan dust returns for the weekend which will dry out what little moisture we have and make temperatures even hotter.

The tropics continue to be quiet.

