A weak front is expected over the weekend

A warm humid flow off the Gulf will be replaced by a damp cooler flow from the northeast behind a Pacific cold front arriving early Sunday morning.

Tonight, skies will become cloudy obscuring the full Wolf moon with sea fog forming muggy and milder with a low of 64.

Saturday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine rather breezy warm and humid with a high of 81.

Saturday night will feature scattered showers and a few thundershowers decreasing winds and a little cooler with a low of 59.

Sunday showers will end in the morning, mostly cloudy and cooler with light winds and a high of only 68.

Sunday night will be cloudy, damp, and cool with a low of 57.