Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A weak front is expected over the weekend

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0106
clearingskiesic101618.jpg
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 21:52:06-05

A warm humid flow off the Gulf will be replaced by a damp cooler flow from the northeast behind a Pacific cold front arriving early Sunday morning.

Tonight, skies will become cloudy obscuring the full Wolf moon with sea fog forming muggy and milder with a low of 64.

Saturday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine rather breezy warm and humid with a high of 81.

Saturday night will feature scattered showers and a few thundershowers decreasing winds and a little cooler with a low of 59.

Sunday showers will end in the morning, mostly cloudy and cooler with light winds and a high of only 68.

Sunday night will be cloudy, damp, and cool with a low of 57.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019