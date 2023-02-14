A two day warm-up then another cool-down

A strong southerly flow will be replaced by light westerly winds resulting in unseasonably warm temperatures the next couple of days, especially Tuesday. More cold air arrives Thursday.

Tonight expect cloudy skies rather breezy muggy and much milder with a low of 64.

Tuesday morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine decreasing winds and unseasonably warm with a high of 86.

Tuesday night a light breezy damp and cool with areas of patchy fog and a low of 58.

Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies (some afternoon sun) windy again, warm and humid with a high near 80.

High temperatures will only be in the 60's behind our next cold front on Thursday and nighttime lows will into the 30's on Thursday and Friday nights.

Stay Tuned.