A stray shower, Saharan dust, and heat

Posted at 7:54 PM, Jul 24, 2023
The "dry high" has drifted west into the Southern Rockies and has allowed a few sea-breeze showers to form in the area, but little in the way of rain for Corpus Christi for now.

Tonight, expect fair skies nearly calm and quiet, with a mild and muggy low of 77.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, scorching hot, with a few stray showers and a high of 98 and a heat index to 115. Tuesday night will be tranquil, with mainly clear skies and a low of 78.

Wednesday, more Saharan dust arrives, breezy, hazy, dry, and baking hot with a high of 97 under mostly sunny skies.
Only a few stray showers are expected beginning Sunday once the dust clears the area. The tropics pose no threat at this time.

