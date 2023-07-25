A stray shower, Saharan dust, and heat

The "dry high" has drifted west into the Southern Rockies and has allowed a few sea-breeze showers to form in the area, but little in the way of rain for Corpus Christi for now.

Tonight, expect fair skies nearly calm and quiet, with a mild and muggy low of 77.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, scorching hot, with a few stray showers and a high of 98 and a heat index to 115. Tuesday night will be tranquil, with mainly clear skies and a low of 78.

Wednesday, more Saharan dust arrives, breezy, hazy, dry, and baking hot with a high of 97 under mostly sunny skies.

Only a few stray showers are expected beginning Sunday once the dust clears the area. The tropics pose no threat at this time.

