A small change to our relentless heat and dry spell

High pressure is drifting away from South Texas resulting in a more tropical weather pattern with rainfall and temperatures easing down closer to normal levels (75/93.)

Tonight expect mainly clear skies, a light breeze, remaining warm and sticky with a low of 78.

Thursday will be sunny again, a little less breezy, still baking hot and dry with a high of 97 and a heat index topping our around 110.

Thursday night expect fair skies rather tranquil with a low of 79.

Friday will be breezy and scorching hot with a high of 96.

By Monday of next week, we will start to see a few stray showers in the area.

The tropics are quiet.

