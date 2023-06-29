Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A small change to our relentless heat and dry spell

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0628
sunnycitymarinaic41119.jpg
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 21:38:40-04

High pressure is drifting away from South Texas resulting in a more tropical weather pattern with rainfall and temperatures easing down closer to normal levels (75/93.)

Tonight expect mainly clear skies, a light breeze, remaining warm and sticky with a low of 78.
Thursday will be sunny again, a little less breezy, still baking hot and dry with a high of 97 and a heat index topping our around 110.

Thursday night expect fair skies rather tranquil with a low of 79.

Friday will be breezy and scorching hot with a high of 96.

By Monday of next week, we will start to see a few stray showers in the area.
The tropics are quiet.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019