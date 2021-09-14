A return to hot, and less humid

Nicholas is moving inland near Port O'Connor and is no threat here.

The broad circulation around this system is bringing very dry air into the region, and no meaningful rain is expected the next three days, with generally light winds and lots of sunshine.

Tonight, only a few light, passing showers; otherwise partial clearing, cooler, and less humid with a low near 70.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, light winds, dry, and hotter, with a high of 92.

Tuesday night expect fair skies and tranquil, with a low of 72.

Wednesday we will have mostly sunny skies, hot, and a bit more humid, with a high of 93.