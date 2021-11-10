A quiet weather pattern

A developing mid-west storm system with a trailing cold front will cause more wind and humidity and warmer temperatures through the end of the week. The weekend will be cooler but nice.

Tonight, we will have fair skies muggy and milder with a low of 65.

Wednesday expect more sun (than today) more wind and warmer with a high of 84.

Wednesday night will be breezy muggy and warmer with a low of 67.

Thursday decreasing clouds and wind lots of sunshine, still warm and a high of 83.

Pleasantly cooler over the weekend.