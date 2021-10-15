Watch
A pleasant change in our weather for the weekend

Dale Nelson
Posted at 8:08 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 21:08:32-04

It will once again be hot ahead of a moderately strong cold front that will arrive around sunset on Friday. Much cooler and drier air to follow that will last until the middle of next week and take temperatures to the lowest levels of the season.

Tonight, expect fair skies quiet warm and sticky with a low of 75.

Friday expect mostly sunny skies light winds and stifling heat with isolated showers near our early evening cold front and a high of 91.

Friday night becoming clear breezy and much cooler and less humid with a low of 64.

Saturday will be breezy but beautiful with sunny skies slowly decreasing winds and much cooler and less humid with a high of only 79.

Saturday night will be chilly with clear skies and a low of 54

Sunny and gorgeous on Sunday.

