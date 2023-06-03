A nice weekend if you don't mind the heat.

Upper-level high pressure will keep it mainly dry over the weekend. As the high drifts south next week, this will open the door for some Pacific moisture with disturbances to work in from the west.

Tonight expect fair skies, quiet and mild with a low of 73.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, a light breeze, hot and dry with a high of 92.

Saturday night expect mainly clear moonlit skies with the full strawberry moon, rather tranquil with a pleasant low of 71.

Sunday we will have variable sunshine with and isolated afternoon thundershower, still hot and sticky with a high of 91.

Isolated showers are also expected most of next week.

Tropical storm Arlene will weaken over the weekend in the southeast Gulf.