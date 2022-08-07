Watch Now
A more tropical weather pattern

Posted at 7:57 PM, Aug 06, 2022
Upper-level high pressure is will to our north resulting in the tropics opening up a bit, allowing for tropical moisture to flow into the area and gradually produce at least hit and miss showers over several days.

Tonight, we will have mainly clear skies a light breeze and a low of 76.

Sunday expect less rain with only stray showers, more sun, humid and hotter with a high of 94.

Sunday night will be tranquil with fair skies and a low of 75.

Monday expect isolated showers again a moderate breeze with isolated showers and a high sweltering high of 95.

