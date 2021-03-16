A lot less wind and humidity this week compared to last week

Return flow from the Gulf will briefly increase our humidity and winds ahead of a Pacific cold front arriving on Wednesday.

Only a little bit of rain is expected with frontal passage.

Tonight, will be foggy muggy and milder with a low of 65.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy breezy humid and warmer with a high near 80.

Tuesday night will be cloudy muggy and unseasonably mild with a low of 67.

Wednesday expect isolated shower in the morning then clearing skies during the afternoon breezy and much less humidity with a high of 85.

Temperatures sink into the upper 40's Wednesday night with gorgeous weather to follow.

