Menu

Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A lot less wind and humidity this week compared to last week

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson Forecast 3-15-21
acloudsandsun4816.JPG
Posted at 7:39 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 21:29:38-04

Return flow from the Gulf will briefly increase our humidity and winds ahead of a Pacific cold front arriving on Wednesday.

Only a little bit of rain is expected with frontal passage.

Tonight, will be foggy muggy and milder with a low of 65.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy breezy humid and warmer with a high near 80.

Tuesday night will be cloudy muggy and unseasonably mild with a low of 67.

Wednesday expect isolated shower in the morning then clearing skies during the afternoon breezy and much less humidity with a high of 85.

Temperatures sink into the upper 40's Wednesday night with gorgeous weather to follow.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019