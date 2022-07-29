A little rain in the forecast but not enough to make a difference in our drought

Tropical moisture will flow into the area from the Gulf on Friday before dry Saharan Dust arrives for most of the weekend. Tropical moisture returns on Monday.

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies a little breezy and warmer with a low of 77.

Friday will be breezy, hot, and humid with isolated showers and a high of 95.

Friday night will be seasonally warm and stuffy with mainly clear skies and a low of 76.

Saturday expect hazy breezy and sweltering heat with a high of 96.

The heat index will be between 105 and 110 each day.

There continues to be no activity in the tropics.

