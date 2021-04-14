A little rain in the forecast

A weak stationary front in the area will produce a few showers the next few days.

A late season cold front will move through the area by early Saturday and produce temperatures well below normal for the weekend and into early next week.

Tonight, expect patchy sea fog drizzle and mist with cloudy skies and a lot of 72.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon sunshine isolated thundershowers very warm and humid with a high of 88.

Wednesday night expect cloudy skies very mild and muddy with a low near 70.

Thursday expect isolated showers again not as warm but humid with a high of 81.

Temperatures will drop into the low 50's by late in the weekend.