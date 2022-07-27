A little rain but not much and not enough

Tropical moisture will increase enough to generate a few isolated showers in the next couple of days but not enough to put a dent in our drought. Saharan dust arrives for the weekend.

Tonight expect mainly clear skies and fairly light winds after midnight with a low of 76.

Wednesday expect a few more clouds a gentle breeze and isolated sea breeze showers that work slowly inland during the afternoon with a sweltering high of 95.

Wednesday night we will have fair skies a light breeze and a nearly seasonal and also warm and humid with a low of 76,

Thursday we will also have isolated showers in and around a mix of clouds and sunshine and still baking hot with a high of 95.

Hotter again over the weekend and dry due to the arrival of another batch of Saharan dust.

Unfortunately, the rainfall won't amount to much.

