Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A little rain but not much and not enough

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0726
cncloud6316.JPG
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 21:29:42-04

Tropical moisture will increase enough to generate a few isolated showers in the next couple of days but not enough to put a dent in our drought. Saharan dust arrives for the weekend.

Tonight expect mainly clear skies and fairly light winds after midnight with a low of 76.

Wednesday expect a few more clouds a gentle breeze and isolated sea breeze showers that work slowly inland during the afternoon with a sweltering high of 95.

Wednesday night we will have fair skies a light breeze and a nearly seasonal and also warm and humid with a low of 76,

Thursday we will also have isolated showers in and around a mix of clouds and sunshine and still baking hot with a high of 95.

Hotter again over the weekend and dry due to the arrival of another batch of Saharan dust.

Unfortunately, the rainfall won't amount to much.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019