A little rain but a lot of heat

A weak trough of low pressure with associated unstable air and tropical moisture will move ashore the next two days, but with only isolated thundershowers.

The Saharan dust and higher heat arrive by late this weekend and into next week.

Tonight, will be more seasonal and stickier with light winds and a low of 75.

Friday expect variable cloudiness and isolated thundershowers; still hot and humid, with a high of 94.

Friday night, we will have warmer conditions with a low of 76.

Saturday, expect only an isolated shower; otherwise variable sunshine, hot, with a high of 94. Heat index will go to 110 each afternoon.

Sunday it dries out and it will be hotter.