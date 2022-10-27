Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A Friday front in the forecast

calmafterstormic6217.jpg
Courtesy Ian Cummings
calmafterstormic6217.jpg
Posted at 8:16 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 21:44:32-04

Return flow off the Gulf will elevate our temperatures until a cold front arrives on Friday resulting in chilly night-time lows. Some rain is also in our forecast with our Friday front.

Tonight will be damp and a little milder with a low of 62 under fair skies.

Thursday expect a lot more clouds breezy humid and mild with a high of just 81.

Thursday night will be cloudy and very mild and also breezy with a low of 69.

Friday expect scattered to numerous thundershowers (mainly in the morning and not too much volume ) turning windy and much cooler with temperatures falling from a morning high of 86 to the 60's around sunset.

The weekend looks terrific with clear chilly nights near 50 degrees and sunny pleasant days with high temperatures near 75-80.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019